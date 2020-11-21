Lacey Ann Beals, 28, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Sept. 17, 1992, to Julie Ann Canary and Scott Wayne Beals. Lacey, a member of Good Shepard Church, was self-employed and enjoyed crafting, making candles, makeup, children and shopping.
Lacey was preceded in death by her infant brother, James Michael; and her great-grandparents, LB Cox, Helen (Norman) Canary and Joe Harper Sr.
Left to cherish Lacey’s memory is her significant other, Chris Greenfield; her mother and father, Julie and Mike Neighbors; her siblings, Michael Neighbors, Lance (Lexi) Neighbors, Virginia Neighbors, Brockton Neighbors, Madyson Neighbors, Harper Neighbors, Shelby, Courtney and Lauren; grandparents Pat and Kathy Galloway, Bruce and Stacy Canary, Jimmy and Sandy Baize, Keith and Rhonda Beals, Sue and Frank Reed and Mike and Debbie Neighbors; great-grandparent Ann “Mamaw Lily” Cox; and aunts and uncles Nikki (Brad) Bartlett, James Canary, Rachel (Chris) Epperson, Laura Neighbors, Aaron (Farrah) Galloway, Issac Beals, Brian Beals, Angie Beals, Kristal Baize Blacklock and Robbie (Michelle) Baize.
Services for Lacey will be noon Saturday at Huber Funeral Home in Tell City, Indiana, with Mike Cisneros officiating. Burial to follow at Rosehill/Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Lacey at the visitation and/or funeral service are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is reverently serving alongside Huber Funeral Home to celebrate Lacey’s life. We are both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Beals.
