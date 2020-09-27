Ladine Higgs Jones, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. She was born in Madisonville Jan. 2, 1933, to the late Mathie and Dolly Dame Higgs. Ladine retired from MPD, where she performed assembly work and was a member of the Church of Nazarene. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing and music.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Waylon, Arthur and Walter.
Ladine is survived by her sons, Terry Jones and Dennis Jones; two grandchildren, Tara Drury and Crystal Jones; and one great-grandchild.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Monday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
All who wish to honor and remember Ms. Jones in person at the graveside service are required to wear a mask or face covering for the safety of all those in attendance.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ladine Higgs Jones, and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
