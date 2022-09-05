GREENVILLE — Ladonna Johannson, 57, of Greenville, died on Sept. 3, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville. She was born on Nov. 20, 1964, in Hawarden, Iowa. She attended First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Josh Mueller) Taylor, son, Chris Johannson, father, Leonard Johannson, brother, Ricky Johannson, and grandchildren, Jackson Olcott and Jase Johannson.
Services: Noon Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
