CENTRAL CITY -- LaJuan Rae Coursey, 72, of Central City, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mrs. Coursey was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Evansville. She was a rural letter carrier and member of Green River Chapel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Coursey.
She is survived by her sons, David DeWayne Coursey and Christopher "Chris" Glenn (Amanda) Coursey of Richland, North Carolina; daughter Regina Eubanks of Sacramento; grandchildren Amanda Eubanks, Justin Nannie, Alyssa Coursey, Austin Coursey, Jordan Coursey and Noah Coursey; great-grandchildren Savanah Fulkerson, Landon Fulkerson, Maycee Wilson, Lorlei Nannie, Madelynn Nannie and Dixie Nannie; and sister Marian Sue Hays.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Jewel Martin officiating and the Rev. Larry Shadowen assisting. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the forms of contributions to Green River Chapel Church Building Fund or Gideons International. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented