GREENVILLE — Lakiesha Lashae Leggs, 42, of Greenville, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7:24 p.m. at the Heartford House in Owensboro. She was a general manager at the Greenville McDonald’s and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Lataisha Leggs; father, Billy (Debra) Leggs; brothers, Keith Leggs, Clay Whitaker, and Brian Martin; and sister, Tiffany Leggs.
Service: Noon Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church, Drakesboro. Burial: West End Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
