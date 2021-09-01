CROMWELL — Lana Jean Taylor, 74, of Cromwell, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Sept. 6, 1946, in Ohio County to the late Marshall Louis Hillard and Myrtle Jane Green Hillard. Mrs. Taylor retired as a bus driver from the Ohio County Board of Education.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Kanaan Drake Hawes; two brothers, James Hillard and Lendon Ray Hillard; and two sisters, Margaret Ann Phelps and Juanita Fulton.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 59 years, Wayne Lee Taylor of Cromwell; one son, Mark Taylor of Beaver Dam; one daughter, Kim (Greg) Hawes of Beaver Dam; five grandchildren, Adam (Stacy) Taylor, Allen (Kammie) Hawes, Billy (Kristen) Hawes, Matt Taylor and Sarah (Cody) Mellott; nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Leah and Lydia Taylor, McKinley Mellott, Brody, Kolton and Hadley Hawes and Aidan and Carly Embry; and a niece, Marsha (Wayne) Young.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Hillard officiating. Burial will follow in Cool Springs Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with Mrs. Taylor’s family from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
