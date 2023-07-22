Lana Rose King Midkiff, 68, of Owensboro, a friend, lover, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and most importantly, a child of God, passed away after many years of pain Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her home. She is now free. Lana was born in Daviess County April 14, 1955, to Jack O. King and Rose M. King. Lana was a graduate of Owensboro Senior High School and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College. She was a faithful member of Southside Fellowship.
Lana was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Ann Midkiff.
She is survived by her devoted husband, David T. Midkiff; two daughters, Rachel E. McDaniel of Evansville, Indiana and Leigh Ann Statts of Philpot; two sons, John M. Midkiff of Owensboro and Shawn T. Midkiff of Carrollton, Georgia; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Lana will be noon Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with John Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
