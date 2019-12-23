LEXINGTON -- Landon Lee Kasey, loved son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend, passed away suddenly Dec. 20, 2019, in Lexington.
Landon packed a lifetime of adventure into his short 22 years. To know Landon was to love Landon. He was a true light in the life of every person he knew.
Landon is survived by his parents, Leslie and Kevin, and his brother Kade. Landon will be remembered by his paternal grandmother, Virginia Kasey, and maternal grandparents, Mary Rita and Jack Neff. Landon will also be remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The visitation will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. CST on Dec. 26, 2019, at the St. Romuald Gymnasium, 394 N. Highway 259 Hardinsburg, KY 40143. The funeral for Landon will take place at 11 a.m. CST on Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Romuald Catholic Church, 394 N. Highway 259 Hardinsburg, KY 40143 under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to St. Romuald School or Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.
