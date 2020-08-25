GREENVILLE — Lanny Travis Thompson, 46, of Greenville, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at his home. He was born July 24, 1974, in Paducah. He was plant manager at Electro Cycle, and was a retired U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lanny David Thompson; and brother Bradley Thompson.
Army Major Travis Thompson was a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Travis Thompson was an accomplished military veteran and proudly served his country for sixteen years. Thompson was the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal for his actions during combat operations in Iraq in 2006. Thompson was the commander and team leader for a small unit of specialized soldiers charged with disarming the Improvised Explosive Device. Thompson’s team disarmed nearly 500 of the roadside bombs prior to their detonation. The commanding general signing the award concluded in the citation that the actions of Thompson’s team saved countless lives of soldiers and civilians in his area of operations. His team was also responsible for the collection of forensic evidence that led to the capture of an undisclosed number of the makers of these devices. Some of these captures were believed to be on the coalition’s high value target list.
He is survived by his daughter, Emma Thompson, of Greenville; lifelong companion, Stephanie Bethel Thompson, of Greenville; mother, Brenda Thompson, of Greenville; sister, Stephanie (Tommy) Drury, of Greenville; nieces, Morgan Todd, of Bremen, and Natalie and Makenzie Drury, of Greenville; and a nephew, Gabe Thompson, of Bardstown.
Graveside funeral services will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, with Bro. Tommy Drury officiating. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
