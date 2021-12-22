HARTFORD — Laquita Rose Strietelmeier, 71, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born Feb. 23, 1950, in Hartford, to the late William and Laura King. Laquita was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed gardening, playing tennis, reading books and working crossword puzzles. Laquita loved animals most of all.
She is survived by her sons, Scott Allen, Tommy Strietelmeier and Nathan “Kikki” Strietelmeier; her sisters, Lucretia Meredith and Jan Annis; and her grandchildren, Stacia Woomer and Billy Allen Jr.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Laquita Strietelmeier may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
