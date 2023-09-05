GREENVILLE — Larrah Raye Perry, 46, of Greenville, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at 7:09 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a school teacher at Greenville Elementary School and a member of First Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, A’Layah Lovan; brothers, Cody Perry and Bo Perry, IV; and sister, Kim (Randy) Jones.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Highway Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
