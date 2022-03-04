HARDINSBURG — Larry A. Carman, 75, of Hardinsburg, died March 3, 2022, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a wrecker service owner and operator and member of Hites Run Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Vickie Carman; sons, Scott Carman and Jeff Carman; stepsons, Rod Boblitt, Jerrod ‘JR’ Dean, and Keith Hann; stepdaughter, Dawn Hann; and brother, Eddie Carman.
Funeral: 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hites Run Baptist Church in Hardinsburg. Visitation: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Lung Association.
