SACRAMENTO — Larry A. Schindler, 74, of Sacramento died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Larry was a retired coal miner and member of Community Church in Calhoun.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Ruth
Ann Schindler; daughter Sarah Kessinger; sons Jason Schindler and
Kevin Schindler; and sisters Maggie Jones and Virginia Conrad.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Rev. Bruce Mason officiating. It will also be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Friends may visit with Larry’s family from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Larry A. Schindler, Memorial Fund; C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
Share your memories and photos of Larry at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented