Larry Anthony Bishop was born into this earthly life Dec. 24, 1948, to the late Durward, Jr. and Mary Margaret (née Boehmann) Bishop. Larry entered into eternal life Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from his home in Owensboro, totally surrounded in the love of his family and dearest friends.
Larry graduated from St. Mary College High School in St. Mary. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree and Secondary Teaching certification from then Brescia College. He earned a master’s degree, Rank I Education and Rank I Administration from Western Kentucky University. Larry served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 2011 following a 37-year career as a teacher and administrator in Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Owensboro. Larry was a devout Catholic and member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
Larry was predeceased by his only grandson, Cody Brahm; and by two brothers, Durward and David.
Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Darylin Sue (née Atherton) Bishop; his daughter, Clara Margaret “Meg” Bishop of Owensboro; his son, Larry Anthony, Jr. “Tony” Bishop, and Tony’s wife, JoRita, of Tell City, Indiana; his four granddaughters, Hannah (Dalton) McGehee and Monica Hughes (and her fiancé, Dustin Lawson), both of Owensboro, Caty (Sam) Litherland and Casey (Zach) Stutsman, both of Tell City, Indiana; his bonus great-grandchildren, Norah, Wyatt and Aiden of Owensboro and Taylor, Austin, and Charlotte of Tell City, Indiana; his siblings, Mary (Jeff) Priar, Dana Bishop, Gary (Kathy) Bishop and Roger (Pam) Bishop, all of Owensboro, and Dr. Alex (Kathleen) Bishop of Villa Hills; and closer than a brother, his best friend of 45 years, Jim (Donna) Duffy of Owensboro.
The funeral Mass will be noon Tuesday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the church.
The family requests that memorial contributions take the form of Mass stipends given at the parish or religious institution of the donor’s choice offered for the repose of Larry’s soul or to the Cody Brahm Memorial Scholarship Fund, 1309 Winkelreid St., Tell City, IN 47586.
“Well done, my good and faithful servant ... come share your Master’s joy.” Matt. 25:23
