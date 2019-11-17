Larry Anthony "Diz" Winstead, 67, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Nov. 13, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 10, 1952, in Owensboro. The son of the late William Winstead and the late Barbara Helm. Larry was a retired painter and the owner of Splash of Colors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabitha Ronnette Leak Hackner; his sister, Bonnie Faye Morton; and his brother, Robert Cornellius "Bootsie" Johnson (Sue).
He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Marcella Winstead; a daughter, Kristel Wright (Courtney Sr.); goddaughter April Froehlich; sister L'Tonia Winstead, Lavinna Palmer; brothers Jerry Winstead and Richard Marrow; grandchildren LaTosha Conrad (Bre), Reign, Beaux, Promise, Heaven, Christian, Courtney Jr. and Takyra; a great-grandchild, Zaylen; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 507 Plum St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to service time at the church.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented