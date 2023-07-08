Larry B. Knott, 77, of Owensboro, went to his eternal home Friday, June 30, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital while surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 16, 1945, in Owensboro to the late Joseph and Nellie Elizabeth Dunbar Knott. Larry graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School. He retired from Arvin Roll Coater in Hawesville where he worked with slitter utility and operations and production. After that he went to work for Menards for 12 years and was one of the members of the first group hired when the store opened. Larry was an avid sports fan, especially watching NASCAR, and he was a big Corvette enthusiast, attending many car shows with his own Corvette.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary Catherine Knott.
Larry is survived by his long-time companion of 40 years, Kathy McCarty; a sister, Barbara (Stanley) Roberts; two brothers, Joe (Paula Kaye) Knott and Jeff (Rhonda) Knott; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Larry will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church, with Father Mike Williams officiating. Burial to follow in St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation is 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Larry Knott may be left at www.glenncares.com.
