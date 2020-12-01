Larry “Bear” Wayne Lane, 60, of Philpot, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro.
He worked as a security guard as well as many other positions.
Survivors include his son, Larry Travis Lane; and sisters, Alma Jean Nutgrass, and Rita Pate.
A celebration of “Bear’s” life: 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Cloverport Funeral Chapel. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private ceremony is being recommended.
Commented