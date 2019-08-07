ROCKPORT, Ky. — Larry Allen Bowling, 75, of Rockport, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of South Garland Baptist Church in Garland, Texas, and was a retired systems analyst.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine Bowling; his daughter, Saundra Walls; and a sister, Brenda Toth.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Monday at Nelson Grove Cemetery, Whitesboro, Texas. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam.
