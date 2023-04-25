Larry “Bull” Bullington, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home. He was born July 14, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Mose Nicholas and Margaret Moore Bullington. He retired after 49 years with the painters union local #156 in Evansville, Indiana and was very passionate about his work. Bull raced dirt track stock car racing and enjoyed fishing with his friends and his many trips to Florida with his brother Sam, and he loved to laugh and make people laugh.
Also preceding him in death was his daughter, Lisa Nicole Lawson, Nov. 10, 2017; a sister, Mary Margaret Pierce; and two brothers, Sam and Nick Bullington.
Surviving is the mother of his children, Barbara Bullington, of Owensboro; son, Jon Bullington, Sr. of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Jon Bullington, Jr., Amber Alexander, Nicholas Lawson, C. J. Hamilton, and Samantha Lawson; seven great-grandchildren; and four nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with burial following in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
