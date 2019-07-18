GREENVILLE -- Larry L. Catt, 70, of Greenville, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11:45 p.m. at his home. Mr. Catt was born May 13, 1949, in Petersburg, Indiana. He was a retired truck driver with Atlas Van Lines and a U.S. Army veteran. He loved to play music. He played guitar and enjoyed singing '50s and '60s music. He enjoyed fishing, camping, NASCAR and spending time with his family and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Kathryn Catt.
He is survived by his wife, Donna White Catt; daughter Celia (Ira) Ford of Knox, Indiana; brothers Jack (Carol) Catt and Denny (Carolina) Catt; sisters Vicki (Don) Haines and Nancy (Mike) Scott; grandchildren Daniel Allison, Larry Catt, Amanda Caporali, Adam Ford, Amanda Ford and Jerimee Ford; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented