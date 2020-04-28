Larry D. “Doopy” Priar, 72, of Owensboro, slipped quietly from this world and into the arms of his savior on Friday, April 24, 2020, while at his home. He was born Feb. 24, 1948, in Daviess County to the late Glover Priar Sr. and Christine Ralph Priar. After graduating from Daviess County High School, Larry began his career as “the coke man” at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, where he enjoyed a long and colorful career until his retirement. On Jan. 27, 1968, Larry married Geraldine (Judi) Sosh, and in October 1970 and October 1973, respectively, Larry welcomed his two beautiful daughters, who were the most important part of his life.
He was an active member of Green Brier Baptist Church in Utica and also enjoyed an illustrious membership with the Daviess County Lions Club. Through his employment with Coca-Cola and his activities with the Lions Club, he had opportunities to meet and work with many stars in the entertainment industry, in both TV and music. Larry also enjoyed traveling to his two favorite destinations, the Great Smoky Mountains and the state of Arizona, where his wife was born and raised.
Along with his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Priar; and a sister-in-law.
Larry is survived by his daughters, Abbra Priar and Cynthia (Joe) Richards; two granddaughters, Sadie Priar and Chrissy Baize; two brothers, Glover (Marie) Priar and Jerry Priar; two sisters, Sandra (Mike) Turner and Patricia Priar; a sister-in-law, Brenda Priar; a much-beloved canine grandson, Wyatt; and a large number of extended family members.
Friends will have the opportunity to show support at a drive-through visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. (Please remain in your vehicles during this event.)
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service will be private. Burial will be at Green Brier Cemetery in Utica.
Memories and condolences for the family of Larry Priar may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented