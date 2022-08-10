LEWISPORT — Larry D. Grant, 75, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born in Owensboro April 25, 1947, to the late Everett and Louise Grant. Larry was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country in Vietnam. Larry enjoyed fox hunting and fishing and raised peacocks as a kid with his dad.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kay Grant; sister, Dawn Hawkins; and brother, Wayne Grant.
He is survived by his sister, Elaine Puckett; brother, Ricky Grant; brothers-in-law, Tony (Patsy) Hayden, Tommy (Janice) Hayden, and Bobby (Lorraine) Hayden; three sisters-in-law, Joan (Frank) Genovese, Betty Clouse, and Sue Hayden Crabtree; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, August 12, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, with full military honors. Inurnment will take place in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice.
Share your memories and condolences with Larry’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented