ROCKPORT, Ind. — Larry D. Schweizer, 70, of Rockport, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Signature Health Care in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was an on-air personality (Big Larry) at WBNL for over 40 years.
Survivors include his children, Kevin Schweizer and Keith Schweizer; and siblings Marilyn Drewlinger and Ruth Ann Trolinger.
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Burial: Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
