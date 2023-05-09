ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Larry D. Williams, 74, of Rockport, Indiana, died Friday, May 5, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and retired from INDOT. He was a member of Bethel Christian Center.
Survivors: wife,
Diane Williams; daughter, Angie Ayala; and brother, David Williams.
Service: 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Legion Post 254.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
