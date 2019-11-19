HARDINSBURG – Larry Dale Boyken, 57, of Cromwell, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Hospice of Western Kentucky-Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born in Hartford on Aug. 14, 1962. Larry was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Holland, Michigan. He enjoyed hunting, playing golf, watching westerns, especially John Wayne movies and Mash.
He was preceded in death by his father, John “Red” Boyken; grandson Ronald Dale Ball Jr.; and brother Tim Boyken.
Larry is survived by his wife, Gail Boyken, of Cromwell; son Ronald Dale Boyken (Elaine), of Michigan; daughter Amanda Ball, of Cromwell; six grandchildren; mother Judith Boyken, of Sacremento; three brothers, Kevin Boyken, James Boyken and Johnny Boyken, all of Sacramento; two sisters, Karen Collins, of Sacramento, and Amanda Hatcher (Mark), of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Glen Dean Cemetery in Glen Dean. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3:30 to 8 p.m., and Thursday after 8 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Larry Boyken Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home to assist with expenses.
