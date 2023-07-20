LUEBBERING, MISSOURI — Larry Dale Fulkerson, 78, of Luebbering, Missouri, went to sing with the angels Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro surrounded by his wife and girls. Larry Dale was born and raised in Livermore, and he was a 1963 graduate of Livermore High School. After leaving the Army, he was a design engineer and owned a Christmas tree farm in Luebbering, Missouri where he has spent the last 36 years with his wife, Brenda. Larry Dale loved to share his passion for music, whether it was with his Good Times band, community benefits, or sitting on the back porch singing and strumming his guitar.
Larry Dale is survived by his wife, Brenda Fulkerson; a daughter, Stacy J. Logsdon; his grand-girls and their families, Tori Edwards (Drew) and Shelby and Page Thompson (Austin), Meredith and Ella; a son and his family, Jesse Dale Fulkerson (Kim) and Wyatt; a brother, Vernon Fulkerson; a sister, Sheila Wilson (Charlie); and a niece, AErin Greco (Mike) and their children.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Pleasant Hope Baptist Cemetery in McLean County, with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Friends may visit with Larry Dale’s family from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
The Larry Dale Fulkerson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The Heartford House, C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
