GREENVILLE — Larry Dale Porter, 71, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Greenville and retired from the 62 Pawn and Trade Center.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Porter; and sister Rebecca Albro.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Central City.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contribution: Muhlenberg County Humane Society, P.O. Box 164, 615 Muhlenberg Drive, Greenville, KY 42345.
