Larry Dale Thomason, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born August 6, 1959, in Daviess County, to the late Mildred Hardison Thomason. Larry attended and worked at the Opportunity Center of Owensboro. He had a passion for country music.
Larry was a sweet soul and had a very kind heart for everyone he met in his life.
Along with his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Lonnie and Freddie Thomason, and a sister, Jean Rhodes.
Larry is survived by a sister, Linda Kay Hutchins, and a niece, Tammy Maglinger (Larry).
A special acknowledgment and thank you go to his caretakers, Mary and E. B. Ramsey, and his extended family at the Opportunity Center.
The funeral service for Larry will be held at noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Opportunity Center 3560 New Hartford Road Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Larry Thomason may be left at www.glenncares.com.
