BREMEN — Larry Dane Lile, 70, of Bremen, was called to his eternal home on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. After a long battle with cancer, Larry passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Larry served as pastor of Richardson Chapel General Baptist Church since 2014 and was a man of extreme faith. His most important thing was serving the Lord and he held many positions in the church such as song leader, treasurer, Board of Trustees, Sunday School teacher, and 19 years as a deacon prior to accepting the role of pastor.
Larry was born in Echols, on Jan. 18, 1950, to the late Irvin Lile and Kathleen Vinson Lile just an hour and 50 minutes before his twin brother, Barry. In 1974, Larry would marry the love of his life, Celesta Matheney Lile, and the two would create the story of their lives over the next 46 years.
Larry served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany alongside his brother Barry. After the Army, Larry would go on to obtain his associate degree and master electrician’s license and then began teaching electricity at the Kentucky Tech Muhlenberg Campus for 31 years, until he retired in 2005.
Larry was always a giver and a true example of what being a Christian means. His generosity and compassion impacted many lives in the community. He held many volunteer positions throughout his life to include Graham and Muhlenberg North softball coach; North High School girls basketball team assistant coach; South Middle School 8th grade boys basketball coach; and on the Graham Volunteer Fire Department for 35 years serving five of those years as the fire chief.
Known for being competitive, Larry enjoyed all sports but especially loved cheering for his St. Louis Cardinals and UK basketball teams. He played church softball for many years. He was an avid golfer and in the last several years played four days a week with his brother Barry, sister Patricia and other family and church members.
Anyone that know Larry knew he held a zest for life and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family and enjoyed traveling with his wife Celesta, and sharing Sunday dinners, holidays and time with his many extended family members.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Celesta Matheney Lile; brother, Barry (Linda) Lile; sister, Patricia (Gene) Cobb; brothers-in-law Earnest Stevens, Jeff (Amy) Matheney, and Kendall Matheney; mother-in-law, Dana Matheney; and several nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Kathleen Lile; brother, Jeffrey Lile; and sisters, Kathy Lile and Peggy Stevens.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Brian Lile officiating. Burial in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
