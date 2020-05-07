BEAVER DAM — Larry David Schroader, 72, of Beaver Dam, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his home. Larry worked as a boilermaker for Local 40, and he was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include children John Schroader and Amy Bolin; and siblings Betty Leach and Brenda Leach.
In lieu of visitation, there will be a drive-through caravan in remembrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Due to safety directives, please do not exit your car, but you can roll down your window and show your support to Larry’s family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to Hospice of Ohio County at 1211 Main Street, Hartford, Kentucky 42347.
Online condolences may be left at www.danks
Commented