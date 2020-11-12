Larry Dean May, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1935, in Owensboro to the late Thomas and Bernice Wilkins May. Larry graduated from Owensboro Tech High in 1955 and then joined the Air Force. While stationed in England, he met and married his wife, Doreen. After leaving the service, he joined the Owensboro Police Department and retired as a lieutenant after 25 years. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Doreen; a son, Ricky May of Dallas, Texas; a daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Ethan Price of Owensboro; two grandsons, Chad Price and his wife, Sandra, of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Derek Price and his wife, Sarah, of Owensboro; four great-grandsons, Noah and Luke Price of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Braden and Braxton Price of Owensboro; one great-granddaughter, Leah Sutterer of St. Louis; and two sisters, Janet Tomes and Brenda Foreman (Ron), both of Owensboro.
A private graveside service and burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5664 State Route 56, Owensboro, KY 42301.
