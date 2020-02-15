NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Larry Don Corn Jr., born March 8, 1961, passed away Feb. 11, 2020. He was a proud graduate of the Hillsboro class of 1979 in Nashville, Tennessee. Larry was a CRNA for more than 25 years and touched many lives in profound ways. Larry lived and worked in Owensboro since 2008. He made a positive and lasting impact on those who knew him here. He is preceded in death by his father, Larry Don Corn Sr.
Larry is survived by his son, Logan Don Corn; his mother, Jobie Corn; sisters Donna Crumley (Rick)
and Anita Hicks (Jim); brother Jimmy (Karen);
and numerous loving nieces and nephews. He will be missed by friends, co-workers and everyone whose life he touched.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, with the service to follow at 11 a.m. at Bellevue United Methodist Church, 7501 Old Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37221.
In lieu of flowers, we request donations to the Lupus Foundation of America, P.O. Box 59361, Nashville, TN 37205.
