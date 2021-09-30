RICHLAND, Ind. — Larry E. Chambers, 75, of Richland, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his residence. Larry was born in Owensboro on June 5, 1946, to the late Noble Elvis and Virginia (Whitaker) Chambers.
Larry was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Rockport American Legion Post #254. He had also worked with his father as a millwright. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed fishing, grilling and watching University of Kentucky basketball, Western TV shows and Western movies.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Chambers.
Larry is survived by his wife, Jill; his children, Joy Chambers, Jamae Chambers, Ginna Williams and her husband, Mark, Paige Sunn and her husband, Billy, Jessica Chambers and Amanda Chambers; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, James “Jimbo” Chambers; and his sister, Vickie Douglas and her husband, Larry.
Per Larry’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Memorial donations may be made to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana at honorflightsi.org.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneral
Commented