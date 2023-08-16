Larry E. Clark, 80, of Owensboro, passed peacefully at his home Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. He was born in Daviess County Aug. 20, 1942, to the late Elmo and Kathryn Clark. Larry was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Century Aluminum after more than 35 years of service. He was a member of Owensboro Christian Church.
Larry was an avid bicyclist and logged over 108,000 miles over 32 years and six bicycles. He was an ornithologist with a particular fondness for hummingbirds. He also spent many hours on his piano, including Monday, Aug. 7th, surrounded by his family, playing, and singing some of his favorite gospel tunes. Above all, Larry treasured every moment he spent with his family during Sunday meals, impromptu visits, trips to the Lake, and trips to his favorite private “swimming hole”.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Avery and Lizzie Goodman.
The loving family left to cherish his memory include the love of his life and wife of 59 years, Connie F. Clark (nee-Unsel); son, Kevin Clark (Susan); daughter, Stacy Watson (Drew); eight grandchildren, who where his pride and joy, Justin Clark (Lisa) of Woodlands, Texas, Mackenzie Clark of Owensboro, Zachary Anderson of Louisville, and Jacob Anderson, Ann Lawton Watson, Ellie Watson, Chelsea Yewell, and Jeremy Yewell, all of Owensboro; six great-grandchildren, Rae Lynn, Thea, and Stella Clark, all of Woodlands, Texas and Aubrey, Jeremiah, and Micah Yewell, all of Owensboro; brother, Dennis W. Clark (Nancy) of Maceo; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and admiration for the talented and caring medical support Larry received from Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky and the nursing and medical staff of Owensboro Health, especially Dr. Alan Mullins.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Larry and his family request that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
