Larry E. Daugherty Sr., 73 of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 5, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Lonnie T. and Anna Henderson Daugherty Sr. Larry was retired as an auto body repairman having worked for several body shops including Don Moore and Roberts Motors and had been attending First Free Will Baptist Church. Larry loved music and played the guitar in a band, The Chevelles, for many years mainly in the 1960s and 1970s. He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and enjoyed watching Western movies. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play in their various sports activities and loved very much his dog, Lolly.
Larry was also preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Daugherty, and two sisters, Sandy and Sharon Daugherty.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Barbara Daugherty, a son, Larry Daugherty Jr. and wife Kelley of Owensboro, two daughters, Angela Daugherty and Kaye Dennison and husband Chris, all of Owensboro, a stepson, Bruce Lindsey and wife Angela of Owensboro, a stepdaughter, Stacy Morris and husband Brent of Owensboro, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three sisters, Peggy Tate and husband Joe, Linda Jewell and husband Junior, and Doris Henderson and husband Larry, all of Owensboro, two brothers, Doug Daugherty and Lonnie Daugherty, both of Owensboro, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Larry Daugherty will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Kentuckiana, P.O. Box 21895, Louisville, KY 40221. Memories and condolences to the family of Larry Daugherty can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented