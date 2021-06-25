ISLAND — Larry E. Howard, 79, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at his home in Island. Larry Earl Howard was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Island to the late Earl H. and Catherine Sylvania Mitchell Howard. Larry retired from Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ Local #692 of Evansville, Indiana, and was a member of Island Baptist Church and of Island Lodge #743 F. & A.M. He also enjoyed working on his cars, car shows, woodworking and gardening.
Survivors include two daughters, Janise Hobbs of Island and Julie Drake (David) of Livia; three grandsons, Corey Williams, David Michael Drake and Jacob Hobbs; and three great-grandchildren, Connor Boyken, Jasper Williams and Cora Williams.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Tony Boyken officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Larry’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore. Masonic services for Larry will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Larry’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
The Larry E. Howard family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Larry E. Howard Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
