HARDINSBURG -- Larry E. Lucas, 72, of Madrid died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and was in the U.S. Army. He retired as owner and operator of Hudson Grocery and Hardware.
Survivors include his wife, Susie Lucas; daughter Angela Lucas; sons Kevin Lucas and Brandon Lucas; and brother Junior Lucas.
Service: 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Anthony Catholic Church, Axtel. Burial: St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and after 8 a.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Relay for Life.
