FORT MITCHELL — Larry Earl Davenport, 66, of Fort Mitchell, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Owensboro. He was born Aug. 8, 1954, in Marian, to the late Norban and Janet Corley Davenport. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and enjoyed NASCAR, fishing and watching the Weather Channel. Larry was a diehard Donald Trump supporter.
He is survived by his wife, Shawna Davenport; daughters, Lindsey Leppke and Breezy Land (Carey); sons, Zack Davenport (Ashley) and Larry Musall (Abby); eight grandchildren; brothers, Guy Davenport (Lily) and John Brodie (Jennifer); sisters, Gayle Tate (Billy) and Melisa Rushing (Charlie); and his beloved dog, Zeus.
Private funeral services will be a 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you take a moment to hug your child, grandchild, or friend and take a walk in the woods for a moment, an hour, or a day. Time waits for no one.
