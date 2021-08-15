BEAVER DAM — Larry Edward Rachels, 61, of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly and too soon Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2021. He was born Wednesday, April 13, 1960, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Thurman and Wilma Rachels. He worked at the Hartford Quarry for over 40 years and was a member of McHenry Baptist Church. He loved his faithful dog, Della, flying airplanes, boating, popcorn and ice cream.
Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory three sons, Matthew Rachels (Stephanie) of Salvisa, Tyler Rachels (Lauren) of Powhatan, Virginia, and Derek Rachels of Powhatan, Virginia; and one sister, Joann Thomas (Rudy) of Cromwell. Larry was blessed with six grandchildren, Levi Rachels, Samuel Rachels, Allison Rachels, Emerson Rachels, Clayton Rachels and Walker Rachels.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at McHenry Baptist Church in McHenry with the Rev. Brent Howard officiating. Friends may visit with Larry’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Larry Edward Rachels Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
