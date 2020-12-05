RICHLAND, Ind. — Larry Eugene Ling, 68, of Richland, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at The Timbers of Jasper, Indiana.
Larry was born in Rockport, Indiana, on July 6, 1952, to the late Joseph Truman Ling and Mary Rose (Gilles) Ling. He had been a lifelong farmer.
In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his sister, Rose Holbrook; and his brother, Joseph Andrew “Andy” Ling.
Larry is survived by his siblings, Robert E. Ling and his wife, Sue, of Beaver Dam, Martha Crooks and her husband, David, of Ottawa, Kansas, Geraldine Small of Cleveland, Ohio, and William “Bill” Ling of Owensboro; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of service Sunday.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boulting
