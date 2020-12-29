JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Larry Eugene Vanover, 73, of Jacksonville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 19, 2020, St. Vincent Hospital. Larry was born on Oct. 9th, 1947, in Owensboro, to the late Jessie and Mary Wills Vanover and was married to Frances Powell on July 6th 1968, in Beech Grove. Larry was a member of West Side Baptist Church. He worked as a crane operator for Green Coal Company for 28 years.
Larry is preceded in death by his father, Jessie; his mother, Mary; and his sister, Betty.
He is survived by wife, Frances Powell Vanover of 52 years; his two children, Shannon Clark (Tony) and Chad Vanover (Amy); his brother, Kenny Vanover; his sister, Wanda Mauzy; his six grandchildren, Cody (Alline) Richardson, Kaylen Clark, Jackson Clark, Devan Clark, Dalton Vanover and Kaden Vanover.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 30th, 2020, at Westside Baptist Church located at 7775 Herlong Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210.
Commented