Larry F. Lowe, 84, of Owensboro passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional. He was born on December 10, 1936 in Owensboro to Rethel and Anna Louise Lowe. Larry was the owner and operator of Lowe Realty and was a United States Air Force Veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Joan Lowe; daughter, Joni Lowe Turner; three grandchildren, Neely Belcher, Linly Calixte, Larron Lowe Turner; one great-grandchild, Brady Belcher; one brother, Jess Lowe (Teresa); and two sisters, Charlotte Rowland, Rebecca Lowe.
There will be no services or visitation. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
