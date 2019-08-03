Drakesboro -- Larry Franklin Cook, 77 of Drakesboro died Aug. 1, 2019, at Owensboro Regional Hospital. He was a farmer and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Melva Lucille Pollock Cook; son Timothy Cooke; stepsons Timothy Cain, Eddie Cain, Mike Cain and Joe Cain; and brother Jerry Cook.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Union Chapel Church. Burial: Rochester Cemetery, Rochester. Visitation: 5 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home, Beechmont, and after 10 a.m. Monday at Union Chapel Church.
Commented