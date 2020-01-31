Larry Gene Clark, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Maceo on Nov. 27, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert and Edith Case Clark and was retired from Big Rivers, where he worked for many years retiring as a maintenance mechanic. A devoted husband and father, he enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially hunting, fishing and camping.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Janice Collins Clark; sons Bryan (Tiffani) Clark and Eric (Courtney Hagan) Clark; grandchildren Arianna Clark, Bryanna Clark, Caelianna Clark and De’Jianna Clark; and a sister, Bobbie (Bill) Varguson.
Services were private with care provided by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented