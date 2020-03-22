LIVERMORE — Larry Gene Ralph, 81, of Livermore, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Signature Hillcrest Nursing Home. He was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Muhlenburg County to the late Aaron and Lyndel Pryor Ralph. Larry was retired from Ironworkers Local Union 103. Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge, enjoyed arrowhead hunting, restoring antique tractors, and was a Native American and Civil War buff.
Larry was also preceded in a son, Jeremy Ralph; a brother, Jerry Ralph; and a sister, Brenda Revlett.
He is survived by his son, Robert Ralph (Lori), of Livermore; daughters, Dana Duncan, of Whitesville, Ruth Rutherford (Robbie), of Bowling Green, and Natalie Ralph, of Owensboro; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Penny Church, of Whitesville, Joan Roberts (Johnny), of Whitesville, and Leslie Strobel, of Whitesville; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at James H. Davis Funeral Home with graveside services at a later date at Rosehill Cemetery in Owensboro.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter, Karden Tower, 6100 Dutchmans Ln. Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205-3284.
