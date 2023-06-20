Larry Gene Smith, 75, of Daviess County, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at the Heartford House surrounded by his wife of 55 years, two daughters, and his grandchildren. He was born May 3, 1948 in Donovan, Missouri to the late J.O. Smith and Jewell Sullivan Smith. He lived in Carlisle County as a young man, met his wife in Ballard County, and raised two daughters in West Paducah. A job transfer landed him and his family to Owensboro to finish out his life in Daviess County. Larry enjoyed spending time with his loving family, fishing (especially trout), riding his trike, watching bull riding, wrestling and show about Big Foot. But most of all, he loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arlie Adams, Billy Adams and Jerry (Carol) Smith; son-in-law, Randall Leon Hagan, Jr.; and nephews, Scotty and Jeffy Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Craven Smith; two daughters, Tina Morgan (Greg) and Tammy Hagan; grandchildren, Krystal Dawn Burton (Matt), Bradley Hagan, and Sean Hagan; two great-grandchildren, Brakson Bennett (Krystal) and Fischer Hagan (Krystal); three sisters, Betty Adamson (Owen), Ruthanne Egner, and Sharon Boyd (Jim); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from noon until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented