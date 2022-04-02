COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Larry Guy Crask, 78, went home to Jesus. Larry was a beloved husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Larry was born in Owensboro, in 1944 and married Syble Lucille Crask (McGhee) August 7, 1971.
Larry earned bachelor’s degrees from Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia College. He served in the Vietnam War and was a member of American Legion Post 135, VFW Post 6296, AMVETS Post 44, and DAV. He retired as an educator from the Houston Independent School District in 2006.
He is preceded in death by his parents Murray G. Crask and Hettie Bell Lambert Crask.
Larry is survived by his wife, Syble; brother, Donald Ray (Jan) Crask; daughter, JoAnna “Renee” Wall (Marty) Porter; son, Mark Alan (Diane) Wall; four grandchildren, Christopher (Meredith) Porter, Lee Porter, Wesley (Savannah) Porter, and Jennifer Hackworth; a great-granddaughter, Lakelynn Porter; nephew, Kevin (Tracy) Crask; and several cousins.
Donations may be made to the Fisher House Foundation in memoriam.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Crest Lawn Funeral Home located at 800 W. Jackson St Cookeville, Tennessee, 38501. Interment will follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, and again from noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at crestlawnmemorial.com.
