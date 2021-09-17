GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Larry Hart Snyder, 84, of Grandview, Indiana died on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was employed by Whirlpool Corp. in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors include daughters, Jane (Snyder) Bunner and Sandy Snyder; and sister, Ruth Wagoner.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Grandview Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 12 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral Home.
Memorial contributions: Rockport American Legion Post 254 or the Spencer County GOP.
