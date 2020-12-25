CENTRAL CITY — Larry Holten Bailey, 85, of Central City, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was a machinist at General Electric and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lewis Bailey; sons Donald Bailey, James Bailey and Tim Allen; and daughters Tammy Wilson and Mary Bowman.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Capacity will be limited to comply with current state guidelines.
