HARTFORD — Larry Irvin Ford, 76, passed away peacefully Jan. 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Born in Jefferson County on Dec. 7, 1944, the son of Irvin and Ramona (Stinson) Ford, his family moved to Cave Creek in Grayson County Kentucky soon after his birth. Larry was orphaned at the age of 14 and became the ward of his uncle and aunt, Ralph and Mary Stinson of Daviess County. He was a 50-year resident of Ohio County.
After graduating from Daviess County High School in 1965, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving three years as a security policeman attached to the Special Air Warfare Center (the precursor to USAF’s current Special Operations Command) in the Philippines and Florida before returning to Kentucky, where he spent long careers as both a tobacco and cattle farmer and miner with Peabody Coal. He worked for the Department of Juvenile Justice at the Green River Boys Camp for the final eight years of his public work life.
However, it was Larry’s lifelong passion and talent for preserving, restoring, and showcasing classic and antique cars, for which he will undoubtedly be remembered, co-owning Antique Auto Parts Sales in Hartford with his longtime friend and business partner, Mike Merrimee since 1990. He was a member of multiple car clubs, and he will be mourned by classic car enthusiasts throughout the area. His honesty and work ethic were admired by all who knew him. As his grandson told him this week, he was the perfect example of a self-made man.
He was an avid fan of all sports, including fishing, NASCAR and UK basketball. His passion for NASCAR was fueled by his friendship with Darrell Waltrip. They were classmates at Daviess County High School. In fact, when Darrell was trying to get his career started, he once asked Larry to come with him and be his pit crew. Larry advised Darrell that he needed to get a real job because you couldn’t make a living racing. A huge supporter of the high school athletic teams, he rarely missed a game and even worked as a referee in his younger days and assisted with the football team.
He became a Christian and was baptized at an early age. He served as Sunday school superintendent at his rural church while still in his teens. He had a deep faith and relationship with the Lord. A very modest man, he was a shining example of Christianity — loving his fellow man and working behind the scenes to do good works.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 20 years, Sharon (Carver) Ford; the three boys he raised: son Larry Scott (Donna) Ford of Hartford, stepson Mark (Amy) Sullo of Washington D.C. and grandson Ian Hulette of Hartford.
He is additionally survived by stepson Steven (Tony) Hulette of Scottsville, three grandchildren of Hartford, Ethan, Dylan and Denton Payton; and two grandchildren of Washington, D.C., Madeline and Andrew Sullo; brothers Jerry and Jeffrey Ford of Grayson County; sister-in-law Rita Beach of Scottsville; and special cousin Ann (Herschel) Horn Owensboro. He had so many close friends that his wife commented recently that Larry was just like George Baily from “It’s A Wonderful Life” — he was the richest man in town because of his friends.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be posted to www.facebook.com/groups/1562853220564521 as a delayed memorial and tribute to Larry’s life in the form of a classic car cruise-in will be held later in the year.
Donations may be made to Ohio County Hospice or Ohio County Honor Guard in honor of Larry Ford.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
